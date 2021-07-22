Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

MYOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $60,399.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

