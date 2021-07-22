Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Shares Sold by Moab Capital Partners LLC

Moab Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,587 shares during the period. Nam Tai Property makes up about 4.6% of Moab Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Moab Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nam Tai Property were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTP. Iszo Capital Management LP increased its position in Nam Tai Property by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 5,285,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nam Tai Property from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Nam Tai Property stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.64. 5,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,813. Nam Tai Property Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $965.89 million, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 32.74%.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

