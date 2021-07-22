Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.34. The company had a trading volume of 998,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,411. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $188.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $1,408,936 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

