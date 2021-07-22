Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Rowan E. Chapman Sells 3,000 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $324,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NTRA opened at $117.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.59. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Natera by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth $1,646,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.73.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

