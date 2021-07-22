National Bank Financial Comments on StorageVault Canada Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for StorageVault Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$43.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.30 million.

SVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

SVI opened at C$4.93 on Tuesday. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$2.91 and a one year high of C$5.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.79.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

