National Bank Financial Increases True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target to C$7.50

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TUERF. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TUERF opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.11. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.