National Bank Financial Trims Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Target Price to C$63.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial to C$63.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.52.

CNQ opened at C$41.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total value of C$307,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,180,360 shares in the company, valued at C$89,329,349.20. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,830,804. Insiders sold 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420 over the last quarter.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

