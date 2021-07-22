National Bankshares Boosts Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$15.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Laurentian increased their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE HOM.U opened at C$13.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.39 and a 1-year high of C$13.61. The stock has a market cap of C$407.27 million and a P/E ratio of 10.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

In other news, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding bought 20,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$344,104.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,228 shares in the company, valued at C$16,404,144.82. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$25,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,750 shares in the company, valued at C$16,060,040.70. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

