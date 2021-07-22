National Bankshares Lowers Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$1,900.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$1,909.24 to C$1,900.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.19% from the company’s current price.

CSU has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,100.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1,953.43.

CSU stock traded down C$12.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1,896.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,081. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,366.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,947.60. The company has a market cap of C$40.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1,824.85.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 52.4199977 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total transaction of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,312,490.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

