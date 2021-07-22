NativeCoin (N8V) Price Reaches $0.0701 on Exchanges

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 75.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $6.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00033785 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00244428 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00034104 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001529 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

