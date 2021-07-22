NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Down to $5.23

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $5.10. NatWest Group shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 21,268 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 target price on shares of NatWest Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.43 and a beta of 1.50.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $5,176,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $1,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $2,006,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 324,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,325,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 290,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

