NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. NCR reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 129.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 31,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,268. NCR has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 1.80.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

