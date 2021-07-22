Needham & Company LLC Boosts Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $142.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.30.

KRNT stock opened at $125.64 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 598.31 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.84.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

