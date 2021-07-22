Needham & Company LLC Reiterates $361.97 Price Target for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 target price on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZM. raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $431.71.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $352.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.43.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,188 shares of company stock valued at $82,899,294 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

