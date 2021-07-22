Nephros, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Nephros in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). B. Riley also issued estimates for Nephros’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Nephros alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NEPH stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.05 million, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98. Nephros has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.67.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 47.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEPH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nephros in the first quarter worth about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nephros by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in Nephros by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.