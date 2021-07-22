NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA lowered their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NTES stock opened at $113.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.74. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $82.93 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $32.17 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

