Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $620.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2023 earnings at $16.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $610.23.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $513.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.07. The stock has a market cap of $227.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Netflix has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

