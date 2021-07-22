NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Shares of NTGR traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,989,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,686. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,824.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $195,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,101 shares of company stock worth $2,235,006 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial cut their target price on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

