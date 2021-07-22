New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Holdings Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,545 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NJR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,891,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 10.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,596,000 after purchasing an additional 214,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after buying an additional 201,683 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 285,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,382,000 after buying an additional 174,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 142,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $38.92 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

