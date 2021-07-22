NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Increases Dividend to GBX 110 Per Share

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NXT opened at GBX 7,984 ($104.31) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,958.86. The stock has a market cap of £10.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.81. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 5,028 ($65.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXT shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,806.25 ($88.92).

In other NEXT news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total transaction of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

