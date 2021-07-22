NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,559 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Shares of NEP stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $75.51. 577,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,278. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.20.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

