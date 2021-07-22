Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens raised Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of NCBS opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $696.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $53.23 and a 1-year high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

