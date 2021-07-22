Nielsen (NLSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Nielsen has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.470-1.580 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.47-$1.58 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nielsen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.45. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

NLSN has been the subject of several research reports. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

