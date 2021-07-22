NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,412,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 0.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.28% of NIKE worth $586,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in NIKE by 9.3% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 28,393 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.9% in the first quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,164,000. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,339 shares of company stock valued at $52,513,095. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HSBC raised their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.39.

NIKE stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.32. 293,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,762,458. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $162.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.