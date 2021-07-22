Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE NINE opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $84.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.56. Nine Energy Service has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 325.46% and a negative net margin of 37.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $82,743.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,298 shares in the company, valued at $260,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NINE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

