Noble Vici Group (NASDAQ:NVGI) Trading 3.1% Higher

Noble Vici Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVGI) shares shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14.

Noble Vici Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVGI)

Noble Vici Group, Inc engages in the IoT, big data, blockchain, and e-commerce businesses in China, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company develops and manages software for interactive digital media and software consultancy; and provides business and management consultancy services, as well as offers customer service for ecommerce and merchants servicing.

