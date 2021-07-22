Noir (NOR) Reaches Market Cap of $126,351.21

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Noir has a total market capitalization of $126,351.21 and approximately $189.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Noir has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00033195 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00247111 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00034414 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,542,883 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

