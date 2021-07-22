Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOK. Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

