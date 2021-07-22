Norcros (LON:NXR) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON NXR traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 315 ($4.12). The stock had a trading volume of 5,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,508. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 308.99. Norcros has a twelve month low of GBX 135.49 ($1.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 345 ($4.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £254.83 million and a PE ratio of 16.94.

Get Norcros alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 8.20 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.