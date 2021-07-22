Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives $58.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRDBY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 105 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Nordea Bank Abp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities began coverage on Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDBY traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $11.49. 62,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,175. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.22. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 26.77%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

