Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,404,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $422.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

NAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

