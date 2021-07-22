Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nordson were worth $21,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 32.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Nordson by 1,183.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 133.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 110,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,888,000 after buying an additional 63,011 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Nordson by 11.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $6,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $224.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $226.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.55.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

