North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Shares Up 12.5%

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)’s stock price shot up 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$19.71 and last traded at C$19.68. 210,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 95,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOA. ATB Capital raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The firm has a market cap of C$551.02 million and a PE ratio of 12.37.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3599999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 31,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total transaction of C$638,794.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at C$3,809,594.88. Also, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total value of C$790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,754 shares in the company, valued at C$3,135,391.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,894.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

