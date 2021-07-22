North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.74. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$17.58, with a volume of 60,206 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOA shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$491.73 million and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million. Analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total transaction of C$790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,135,391.50. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.65, for a total value of C$103,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,027,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,868,535.80. Insiders have sold a total of 132,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,894 in the last ninety days.

About North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

