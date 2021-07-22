NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $26,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,635,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.53. The company had a trading volume of 89,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,848. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.79. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

