NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $12.44 Million Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 2,552.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412,170 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $12,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,988,000 after acquiring an additional 507,400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,311,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $51,928,000. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.55. 245,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,260,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.30 price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

