NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $9.09 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,222,000 after buying an additional 67,165 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 897,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,014,000 after buying an additional 54,808 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,193,000. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,627,000 after buying an additional 26,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,834,000.

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.13. 2,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,206. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.99. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $121.86.

