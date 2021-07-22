Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEQU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 123,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of KEQU opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.58. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85.

Kewaunee Scientific Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

