Northern Trust Corp Has $4.15 Million Stake in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,388 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in ChromaDex by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in ChromaDex by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in ChromaDex by 9.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

CDXC stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. ChromaDex Co. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.41 million, a P/E ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. Equities analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

