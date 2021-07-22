Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,665 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.39% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.94. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NESR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR).

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.