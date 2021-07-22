Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 327.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 7.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Daily Journal during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 483.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 39.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DJCO opened at $340.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74. Daily Journal Co. has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $416.68.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 234.40%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

