Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,189 Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,224 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,522,000. Institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

RBNC stock opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.58. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $454.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Reliant Bancorp Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

