Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Releases Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $113.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.65. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,528 shares of company stock worth $16,008,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.64.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

