NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stake Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,901 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.25% of NOV worth $13,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 229.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 28.0% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOV opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.30. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

