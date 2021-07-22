Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $91.34. 32,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.96. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $209.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novartis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 2.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $32,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

