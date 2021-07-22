Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will report $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Novo Nordisk A/S reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%.

Several analysts have commented on NVO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.21. The stock had a trading volume of 41,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,785. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.08. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $88.94. The company has a market capitalization of $207.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

