NovoCure (NVCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect NovoCure to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, analysts expect NovoCure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVCR stock opened at $190.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,727.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.88. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NovoCure from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at $16,712,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663 over the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

