Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $92.69. 58,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,001. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.38. Nucor has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Get Nucor alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $2,812,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,320,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.