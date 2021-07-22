Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $26.60 Million Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $26,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wingstop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Wingstop by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $159.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.33. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

