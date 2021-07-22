Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Commvault Systems worth $26,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $2,557,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,058 shares in the company, valued at $10,347,210.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,272.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.43, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $82.17.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

